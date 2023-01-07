Transfer rumours: Atletico's Felix demands; Man Utd move for Weghorst

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Atletico Madrid will allow Joao Felix to leave the club this window if they receive a £9.5m loan fee plus a commitment to buy the forward for £70m at the end of the season. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are exploring a deal. (Daily Mirror)

Another forward on the market this month is Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, who is in talks with Chelsea over a potential move. The France forward's contract expires at the end of the season and he is wanted by the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter and Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are also weighing up whether to offer a contract to Thuram ahead of the expiration of his deal at Gladbach. (Fichajes)

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is changing agents amid links to Chelsea and Liverpool in recent months. (CaughtOffside)

However, the Blues and the Reds have been warned by Brighton CEO Paul Barber that it would take a huge fee in order for them to sell Caicedo. (Metro)

Barcelona have joined Tottenham in the race to sign right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting CP. The Spaniard has a release clause of €45m. (Record)

Elsewhere at Barcelona, they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves, who want either Franck Kessie or Nico Gonzalez in a part-exchange deal. (SPORT)

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley. He is currently in the middle of a season-long loan at Besiktas and so a deal would require a further agreement in order to be sealed. (The Athletic)

Croatia and RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol expects Chelsea to make another bid for him this month after failing to secure his signature in the summer, while he has admitted he was a boyhood fan of Liverpool. (Danas)

Tottenham have identified Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as a potential long-term successor to Hugo Lloris. (Daily Mirror)

David Datro Fofana's boyhood club, Abidjan City, have written to FIFA claiming that his transfer to Chelsea should not have been sanctioned as his mother did not allow Molde consent to sign him as a 15-year-old. (Daily Mail)