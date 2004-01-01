Transfer rumours: Azpilicueta next for Barcelona; Ronaldo explores Sporting return

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is exploring the option of returning to Sporting CP. The 37-year-old wants to play Champions League football and cement his place as the competition's top scorer, something he can't do at Old Trafford this season.

The Red Devils are ready to turn their attention to Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their move for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong continues to stall. The Serb could be available to buy for under £50m.

After signing Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea, Barcelona will now step up their efforts to prise Cesar Azpilicueta away from Stamford Bridge - although the Premier League side may not play ball during negotiations.

The Catalan giants are also targeting a move for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, in case they are unable to sign Marcos Alonso from Chelsea.

Red Bull Salzburg have no plans to sell promising young forward Benjamin Sesko amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has brushed off talk of Roberto Firmino leaving the club to join Juventus this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe intends to stay at the club this summer despite being linked with a move to Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's side have now turned their attention to Leicester's Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea are refusing to sanction a permanent transfer for Armando Broja, having rejected a £30m bid from West Ham. Everton, Newcastle United and Southampton are all interested in the 20-year-old Albanian.

Tottenham and Wales centre-back Joe Rodon is close to joining Rennes on loan with an option to buy.

AC Milan and Roma are interested in signing out of favour Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

Juventus could make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez as they look to replace the injured Paul Pogba.

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is to undergo a medical at Marseille ahead of a season-long loan move. The Portuguese star had looked set to join Atalanta before a deal collapsed.

Manchester City are no closer to signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton, so they have identified a couple of alternatives. Alex Grimaldo of Benfica has already been linked, but there's also interest in Stuttgart's Borna Sosa.

West Ham United are continuing to hold talks with Eintracht Frankfurt in a bid to sign flying wing-back Filip Kostic. A move for Piotr Zielinksi appears to be off the cards though due to Napoli's valuation of the 28-year-old.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye could be returning to former club Everton as the Ligue 1 champions look to trim their wage bill. Georginio Wijnaldum is close to joining Roma while there's hope of an exit for Mauro Icardi.