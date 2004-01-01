Transfer rumours: Bale agreement, Ronaldo concerned

Gareth Bale will rejoin Tottenham from Real Madrid this summer after signing a pre-contract agreement. The 32-year-old's deal at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the summer and he can move back to north London for free.

Barcelona have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Sweden striker Alexander Isak. The 22-year-old is currently at Real Sociedad and is thought to be keen on a move to Camp Nou.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unsure whether to continue his Manchester United comeback into a second season. The 37-year-old has netted 14 times in 25 appearances since returning to Old Trafford but is said to be feeling his age. PSG have been linked with a move.

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund could be boosted by a little help from adidas. The global sportswear brand are set to sign Haaland up after he parted company with Nike, and a meeting is said to have taken place in the company of Zinedine Zidane.

Frenkie de Jong has decided he wants to stay at Barcelona after finding form again under the management of Xavi. The Dutchman has been linked with big-money moves to Juventus and Chelsea, but he's once again committed to Barcelona's long-term improvement project.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to take Tottenham striker Harry Kane with him to Manchester United should he take over as their new manager. Currently in charge of PSG, the Argentine continues to be linked with the role and has enjoyed great success working alongside Kane in the past.

Marcos Alonso says Chelsea are 'the most important club of my career' amid speculation of a move away. He has just under 18 months remaining on his contract and has been linked with a return to Spain.

Ralf Rangnick says it is 'obvious' that Manchester United need to sign a new young striker. The Red Devils are likely to lose soon-to-be 35-year-old Edinson Cavani at the end of the season as his contract is up.

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to join Arsenal this summer. An undisclosed fee has been agreed for the 27-year-old and he'll complete a move pending a successful medical.

Kalidou Koulibaly, who has just won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, has ruled out a move to the Premier League by committing his future to Napoli. He's been a long-term target of Manchester United and was recently linked with a move to Tottenham.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are among a number of clubs looking at veteran Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal. The 34-year-old is currently at Serie A champions Inter but his minutes are reducing under Simone Inzaghi.

Real Madrid are interested in a surprise move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, and have added the Scotland international to their list of summer targets.