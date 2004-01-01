Transfer rumours: Bale on Serie A radar, Liverpool's Haaland interest

Rumours persist that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United at the end of this season, only one year into the two-year contract he signed last summer.

There are also claims that Romelu Lukaku remains unhappy at Chelsea and more reports that returning to Inter could be his next move.

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, who will be out of contract in less than three months, has emerged as a potential summer target for AC Milan. The Welshman will turn 33 in summer.

David Alaba could try and convince Serge Gnabry to follow in his footsteps and swap Bayern Munich for Real Madrid. The German winger has also been linked with Liverpool in recent months.

Liverpool could throw their hat in the ring for Erling Haaland in the unlikely event that Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield this summer. The Egyptian remains locked in unsuccessful contract talks.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all monitoring RB Leipzig player Christopher Nkunku. He is set for contract talks with his club but could still be available for offers over £63m.

Newcastle are the latest side to be linked with a permanent approach for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho in summer. The Brazilian is currently on loan at Aston Villa with an option to buy, but has also been heavily linked with Arsenal.

Newcastle are watching Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga too, and could make a loan offer in summer. The Spaniard remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history at £72m.

Doubts have emerged over Douglas Luiz staying at Aston Villa, with manager Steven Gerrard putting a defensive midfielder at the top of his summer wish list. The player has been linked with Arsenal.

Leicester are thought to be eyeing three ‘major’ signings this summer – a winger, central midfielder and centre-back. But the Foxes would need to sell before sinking big sums into new buys.

One player who could leave Leicester is fringe defender Jannik Vestergaard, who is potentially of interest to Premier League rivals Everton.

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a permanent transfer after the youngster has impressed on loan since January 2021. A deal could depend on whether the club is promoted back to the Premier League.

Leeds are linked with Barcelona and United States right-back Sergino Dest.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!