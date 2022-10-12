Transfer rumours: Barça's double Chelsea swoop; PSG's Mbappe replacement

Barcelona want to pick up Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho on free transfers when their contracts expire next summer. (Evening Standard)

Paris Saint-Germain may target Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk as Kylian Mbappe's long-term replacement. (Media Foot)

Mbappe wants to leave PSG and it has even been claimed the club ran a smear campaign against the France international, creating fake Twitter accounts to criticise certain club employees. (Media Part)

Liverpool are tracking Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez as they weigh up another dip into the market following an injury to Arthur Melo. (Estadio Deportivo)

Milan will open talks with Rafael Leao over a new contract and hope to agree new terms with the Chelsea target before the World Cup. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Brentford are also in negotiations with Ivan Toney over a new deal. (Football Insider)

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri hit out at the press to dismiss talk of star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic leaving the club for Juventus. (Football Italia)

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth are joined by Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Erling Haaland's Manchester City release clause, Mason Mount's future at Chelsea and their sporting director plans, and what the future could hold for 700-goal Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd. Available on all audio platforms.

Chelsea have identified Benjamin Pavard as a potential target next summer if the Germany international fails to agree a new contract with Bayern Munich over the coming months. (Bild)

Newcastle want to sign Kilmarnock teenager Bobby Wales, having watched the youngster in action during a reserves game against St Johnstone on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

Bayern Munich will look to move for Marcus Thuram - a target for Everton - if they cannot convince Tottenham to sell Harry Kane. (TZ)