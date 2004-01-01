Transfer rumours: Barca's Antony move; Man Utd eye free agent

Barcelona strongly considered a move for Antony but eventually focused on signing Raphinha as his compatriot later completed a move to Manchester United.

Kylian Mbappe's new contract at Paris Saint-Germain is a two-year extension with an option for an extra season rather than a completely fresh deal. PSG are also lining up new terms for Lionel Messi, but the Argentine won't make a decision on his future before the World Cup.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for free agent right back Santiago Arias, who has previously played for Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven.

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be given two free-spending windows by co-owner Todd Boehly to stamp his authority on the Blues squad.

Boehly is attempting to bring in a new transfer official - Luis Campos has been linked - with the promise of having £250m to spend over the next two windows.

West Ham are monitoring the situation of free agent defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, who left Borussia Dortmund in July, but will face competition from Newcastle who were interested during the summer.

Celtic star Matt O'Riley has revealed Leicester and Newcastle showed interest in signing him this summer but described his current side as 'the perfect place for me right now'.

Liverpool eyed up a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer during the final week of the transfer window but eventually settled on Arthur on loan with an option to buy.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss the fallout from the summer transfer window, Gavi's contract situation at Barcelona, Chelsea's midfield issues, Antony's suitability at Man Utd and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised the club's summer transfer business, insisting 'there is no weak position in the team'.

Marcus Edwards says he plans to return to the Premier League one day after his excellent performance in Sporting CP's 2-0 victory over former club Tottenham in the Champions League.