Transfer rumours: Barcelona consider Jorginho; Man Utd eye Oblak

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season. The Blaugrana signed Marcos Alonso from the Blues this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading the other way as part of the deal.

Manchester United are interested in replacing current number one David De Gea with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, while they are also keeping an eye on teammate Antoine Griezmann's situation amid his controversial loan from Barcelona.

Chelsea are open to selling Romelu Lukaku back to Inter during his loan spell rather than wait for it to end. The Belgian has returned to San Siro on an initial one-year deal.

One player constantly linked with an exit from Inter is Milan Skriniar, who has long been a target of PSG. Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in his signature, while Manchester City have now joined the race too.

Liverpool are not thinking of cutting short Arthur's loan spell from Juventus and have placed him on a special training regime in order to get the midfielder up to speed.

However, the Reds remain in the market for a new midfielder, and their scouts have been keeping a close eye on Flamengo's 21-year-old starlet Joao Gomes.

Marco Asensio is likely to leave Real Madrid when his contract expires next summer, putting the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Arsenal on alert.

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer, despite reports insisting a move to Liverpool is far more likely.

Arsenal have made Eintracht Frankfurt and Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom a priority target. The playmaker scored his first Champions League goal in Tuesday's win at Marseille.

David Moyes has admitted that West Ham came close to signing midfielder Amadou Onana, but the transfer window proved to be 'stressful' and he ended up joining Everton instead.