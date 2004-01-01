Transfer rumours: Barcelona explore Aubameyang re-signing; Amrabat to snub Liverpool

Latest transfer rumours and news...

Barcelona would be interested in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the club just six months after leaving for Chelsea. However, they would prefer the Blues to waive a transfer fee or sanction a loan, while Memphis Depay would have to leave the club to make space on the wage bill. (AS)

The arrival of Joao Felix on loan will not change Chelsea's plans to up their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. RB Leipzig Christopher Nkunku will also join up with the Blues at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Felix is likely to return to Atletico Madrid this summer in a move which suggests Diego Simeone's time at the club is coming to an end. (Daily Mirror)

While a contract extension is expected to be agreed shortly, Lionel Messi has not yet confirmed that he will be renewing his deal with PSG. Barcelona and Inter Miami remain interested. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United and Chelsea are contemplating bids for Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters as both sides look to add another option at right-back. (TalkSPORT)

Benfica are set to beat Liverpool and Brentford to the signing of Andreas Schjelderup from Danish side Nordsjælland. (TV2)

Liverpool are also likely to miss out on Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat, who is prioritising a move to Atletico Madrid. (Foot Mercato)

Besiktas have agreed to cancel the loan of Wout Weghorst from Burnley, who is now set to join Manchester United for the rest of the season. (NTV Spor)

Tottenham have opted not to trigger an extension clause in Lucas Moura's contract and he will leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer. (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona have been handed a boost in the race to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer as PSG's interest has cooled. Head coach Xavi has insisted that they will not overpay for the playmaker, however. (Media Foot)

Manchester United are prepared to loan out winger Facundo Pellistri following an impressive debut in the Carabao Cup this week. Watford are keen on bringing in the Uruguay international. (Daily Telegraph)