Transfer rumours: Barcelona hold Felix talks; Arsenal consider Tierney sale

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Barcelona have held talks with the entourage of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, currently on loan with Chelsea, in the hope he becomes available for a permanent transfer at the end of the season. (Sport)

Chelsea's current priority is to finalise a deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who still wants to move to Stamford Bridge and wants club president Rui Costa to accept the Blues' latest offer. (Record)

With his Real Madrid future still uncertain, Marco Asensio is on the radars of both Arsenal and Manchester United. (Marca)

As for incomings, Real Madrid could bolster their forward line with a move for Liverpool''s Roberto Firmino, whose contract expires in the summer. (Defensa Central)

Arsenal will consider cashing in on Scotland international Kieran Tierney if they can find a new left-back this month, with both AC Milan and Juventus interested in making bids. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Turkish giants Galatasaray are leading the race to sign Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, who is valued at around £10m. (The Athletic)

Liverpool are scrambling for midfield reinforcements before the transfer window closes and have reached out to a number of top European sides, including Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, to see if they have any players available for loan. (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas until the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Barcelona's pursuit of Girona right-back Arnau Martinez could be scuppered by Manchester City, who are considering a move for the fellow City Group defender. (Mundo Deportivo)

Winger Bryan Gil is closing in on a loan move to Sevilla until the end of the season after struggling for minutes at Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano)

The agent of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has denied he is looking to leave the club ahead of the imminent arrival of Konrad Laimer. (Bild)