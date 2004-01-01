Transfer rumours: Barcelona interested in Aubameyang; Chelsea open to offers for Sterling

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Barcelona are interested in re-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after allowing the forward to leave for free at the start of the 2022/23 season. There are fears that doing so would not be allowed by La Liga as Article 126.5 of the Spanish FA's rulebook state that a player who's had his contract terminated cannot receive a new one during the same season at the same club. (The Telegraph)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in talented young forward Luiz Henrique from Real Betis. (Fichajes)

Bayern Munich are keen to finalise a deal for Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach this week ahead of the Bundesliga restart. (Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace are keen to bring in Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this January following his impressive loan spell at the club last season. (The Sun)

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for England star Raheem Sterling after the club completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with a potential move for Brighton star Leandro Trossard after their bid to sign Mudryk failed. (The Independent)

West Ham United are in advanced talks with Lorient over Terem Moffi. The Hammers are believed to have offered a package worth up to £25m for the forward. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are considering a January move for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo - a player they have been strongly linked with in the past. (The Sun)

Liverpool have pulled the plug on new contract talks with Naby Keita, despite his current deal running out at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

PSG are monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Chelsea are also interested. (Telefoot)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keen to sign 16-year-old starlet Gianluca Prestianni from Velez Sarsfield. (The Sun)

Barcelona have offered Franck Kessie to Inter in exchange for defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. Kessie previously enjoyed a very successful spell at Inter's arch rivals AC Milan. (Daily Mail)

Everton have launched a bid to sign Duvan Zapata from Atalanta this January. (Daily Mirror)