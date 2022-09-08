Transfer rumours: Barcelona to sue over Griezmann; Arsenal chasing Zaniolo

Barcelona believe Antoine Griezmann has already played enough minutes to make his loan with Atletico Madrid permanent and they are preparing a law suit in the hope of securing a €40m transfer fee.

The argument from Atleti is that Griezmann's loan contract states he must play 50% of the available minutes over both seasons, not just one, and so their obligation has not yet been triggered.

Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a close eye on Griezmann's situation as they prepare a bid to sign him next summer. The Ligue 1 champions believe Lionel Messi could depart in 2023 and see Griezmann as an ideal replacement.

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has confessed that he could not turn down a move to Arsenal, who monitored the youngster in the summer and are expected to pursue a January transfer instead.

Arsenal have also expressed an interest in Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, who is a target for Tottenham. Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants Gabriel Magalhaes and a swap bid could be on the cards.

Ajax youngster Amourricho van Axel Dongen has hinted at a future move to Manchester United to reunite with Erik ten Hag. The 17-year-old came close to agreeing a switch to Chelsea in 2020.

Former Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour has been tipped to move to either Manchester City or Liverpool in the near future following his switch to Brighton.

Real Madrid were left thoroughly impressed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's performance for Napoli against Liverpool in the Champions League and will consider a bid for the Georgia international in the summer.

Despite attempts to play down their interest, Bayern Munich are understood to be pushing to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane in 2023 and are keen to see the England captain reject all contract talks over the coming season.

Adama Traore has his heart set on a move to Tottenham and will push to join the club from Wolves in January, when he will have just six months remaining on his contract.

The representatives of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio are trying to engineer a January move to Juventus, who would prefer to wait until the end of the season to sign him on a free transfer.