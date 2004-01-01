Transfer rumours: Barcelona's Dembele belief, Real Madrid join Bellingham race

Barcelona expect Ousmane Dembele to leave the club on a free transfer and sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but only if Kylian Mbappe doesn't sign a new contract at Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid will rival Manchester City for the signature of Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, while Liverpool have been tentatively linked with the England international as well.

Elsewhere at Dortmund, it's understood that Erling Haaland ruled Manchester United out of the race to sign him due to fears that they would not have been able to match his ambitions on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah has insisted that he does not want to talk about his ongoing contract standoff with Liverpool ahead of a run-in that could see the Reds land an unprecedented quadruple.

Newcastle are ready to muscle their way in to the fight to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds this summer, with Man Utd, Aston Villa and West Ham all keen on the midfielder.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez has revealed that he is switching agents as he looks to secure a summer move to the Premier League, with a whole host of English clubs competing for his signature.

Arsenal are ready to move on from club-record signing Nicolas Pepe and will accept offers in the region of £25m, standing to make a loss of just under £50m on the Ivorian.

Mikel Arteta's side have made enquiries about Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard with a view to the Belgian joining on loan next season.

Tottenham expect Tanguy Ndombele to return from his loan spell at Lyon at the end of the season as they do not believe the French club will trigger their £54m option to re-sign the midfielder on a permanent transfer.

Richarlison is likely to leave Everton this summer regardless of whether the Toffees secure Premier League safety, with Real Madrid, Man Utd, Spurs and Newcastle all putting out feelers over a summer move.