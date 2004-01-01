Transfer rumours: Barcelona's Dembele ultimatum; Liverpool readying £104m midfielder bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Barcelona are ready to offer a new contract to winger Ousmane Dembele but will warn the Frenchman that he will be made available for transfer if he declines or tries to delay committing his future to the club once again. (SPORT)

Manchester United are tracking Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who used to be on the books of Premier League rivals Liverpool. (Het Laaste Nieuws)

No agreement has been reached between N'Golo Kante and Chelsea over a new contract and there are fears that the midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent when his current deal expires in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked scouts to look at Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis and the Reds would be prepared to pay his £104m release clause to get a deal for the 23-year-old done. (O Jogo)

Graham Potter has asked Chelsea to sign a new striker in January and has named Lille's Jonathan David among his preferred targets. (Jeunes Footeux)

Juventus are prepared to sell United States midfielder Weston McKennie in January, with Tottenham understood to be interested in signing the 24-year-old. (Calciomercato)

To replace McKennie, Juventus are looking at Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, who is expected to be made available for transfer. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are the only club that have a chance of signing Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma. Zaniolo wants to work under director Fabio Paratici and would not be interested in a move to fellow suitors Arsenal. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has refused to rule out a return to Serie A in the future. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan are prepared to compete with Man Utd and Real Madrid for the signature of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo. (Fichajes)

Bayern Munich are interested in striking a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, whose contract ends in the summer of 2023. (Sport1)