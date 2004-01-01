Transfer rumours: Bayern Munich's Kane plan; PSG retain Rashford interest

Bayern Munich are trying to convince Tottenham forward Harry Kane to refuse the offer of a new contract, which would drop his price tag and facilitate a move to the Allianz Arena. Kane's current deal expires in 2024.

The Bundesliga giants are also doing the same with Barcelona starlet Gavi. The teenager has agreed the terms of a new contract but financial struggles have delayed the renewal of his current contract, which runs out next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain wanted Marcus Rashford during the summer and will monitor his situation at Manchester United over the next few months before deciding whether to pursue a move in January.

The winter window will also see Juventus return for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, who they expect to have firmly lost his starting spot to Darwin Nunez by that point.

Liverpool's Deadline Day search for a new midfielder initially saw them try to thrash out a deal for Denis Zakaria, but they could not agree a deal with Juventus and then turned to Arthur. Zakaria went on to join Chelsea.

Zakaria's move to Chelsea could have an impact on the future of Conor Gallagher. Crystal Palace remain keen on the England international and will reignite their interest in January if he does not see regular minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Dynamo Moscow winger Arsen Zakharyan has admitted he could not say no to Chelsea last month and hopes that the legal issues blocking his transfer can be resolved in January.

Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares has admitted that he wanted his loan move to Marseille to include an option to buy. The Gunners refused, however, and he could wind up back at the Emirates Stadium after impressing early on in France.

Lucas Moura is prepared to run down his contract with Tottenham if they refuse to sell him. Aston Villa and Newcastle both failed with Deadline Day bids for the winger, whose contract ends in 2024.

Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Neymar in the summer but felt he would not be the right fit for their team.

A meeting has been set up between Wolves and former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who is currently a free agent. Wolves are looking for options after new signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury.

Real Madrid continue to monitor Palmeiras sensation Endrick but have concerns that the Brazilian side would prefer to sell to English suitors Chelsea because of a tax law that would see the Spanish government take a percentage of any sale involving clubs from Brazil.

Galatasaray remain interested in signing Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain before the Turkish deadline on September 8, but Inter Miami and Newell's Old Boys are also chasing the Argentine striker's signature.