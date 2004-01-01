Transfer rumours: Bellingham asking price set; Barcelona eye Martinelli

Borussia Dortmund would be willing to sell Jude Bellingham for somewhere between €100m and €150m next summer amid heavy interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted that they too are interested in bringing in Bellingham, though Manchester United have pulled out of the running. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Endrick for a staggering €72m after PSG withdrew their interest. Chelsea and Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the 16-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa have emerged as a leading contender to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in January. Club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has already admitted that a move away is possible, with PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea linked. (Marca)

Cristiano Ronaldo has played down speculation that he has agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after receiving a world record contract offer from the club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have been keeping a watchful eye over Gabriel Martinelli's appearances for Brazil at the World Cup and are monitoring his contract negotiations with Arsenal. (Sport)

In terms of incomings, Arsenal hold an interest in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, but it would take a huge bid for the Bundesliga champions to consider a sale. (Caught Offside)

Tottenham have thrown their hat in the ring once again to sign Franck Kessie, who has quickly fallen out of favour at Barcelona following his summer move from Milan. Inter have also been linked. (Sport)

Newcastle are planning a squad clear out in order to help free up funds for a bid to sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid are prepared to stump up €90m in order to beat Chelsea to the signing of RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol. (Alfredo Pedulla)