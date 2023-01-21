Transfer rumours: Bellingham shuts down suitor; Garnacho's contract negotiations

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Jude Bellingham is set to ignore calls from Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic to sign a new contract and will reject any offer of a new deal. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City lead the race for his signature. (Daily Star)

David de Gea has informed Manchester United that he is willing to take a pay cut in order to stay with the club beyond this season. (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to make an improved £65m offer to Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo after a £55m bid was knocked back. (Daily Mirror)

The Blues are also open to winger Hakim Ziyech joining Barcelona in exchange for midfielder Franck Kessie. (SPORT)

Barcelona's financial constraints mean they are only able to fork out €3m in transfer fees during the January window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Spezia head coach Luca Gotti has said that he has been left 'frustrated' by Jakub Kiwior's quick and sudden transfer to Arsenal. The Poland international is set to join the Gunners for an initial £17.5m fee. (Metro)

Real Madrid could rival Tottenham in the race to sign wing-back Pedro Porro, while Sporting CP are concerned that Manchester City could activate a buy-back clause worth only €23m in the coming days. (Record)

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the development of 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, who has become a full-time member of PSG's first-team squad. (RMC)

Manchester City are hoping to tie Ilkay Gundogan down to a new contract amid interest from Barcelona. (The Athletic)

While Manchester United want to tie Alejandro Garnacho down to a new eight-year contract, the winger's camp are reluctant to agree to any deal longer than four years. (Daily Mirror)