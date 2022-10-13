Transfer rumours: Bellingham's asking price; De Jong asks to leave Barcelona

Chelsea have told Borussia Dortmund they would be prepared to pay €100m to sign midfielder Jude Bellingham, but the Bundesliga side are looking for at least €120m. (Bild)

Kylian Mbappe asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in August, when he first claimed that they had broken promises to him in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid are prepared to renew their interest in the Frenchman, despite being hurt by his initial rejection. (Romain Molina)

After his excellent start to the season, Granit Xhaka is expected to be awarded a new Arsenal contract once the World Cup comes to an end. (Football Insider)

Frenkie de Jong has accepted it is time to leave Barcelona, having grown frustrated over his fall behind Gavi and Pedri in the pecking order. (Sport)

The La Liga side are also working tirelessly to convince Gerard Pique to retire at the end of the season. The veteran defender is under contract until 2024 but has been informed that he will struggle for minutes if he hangs around. (Marca)

Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Bayern Munich in pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who will leave the Bundesliga side in the summer when his contract expires. (Sport Bild)

Liverpool will also face competition in their bid to sign Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, who is now on the radars of Chelsea and Arsenal. (Fichajes)

As a result of their abysmal start to the season, Juventus have paused all talks over new contracts with their current squad while those in charge figure out what the future holds for the Turin side. (Calciomercato)

Juve are, however, preparing a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in the January transfer window. (Calciomercatoweb)

Tottenham remain interested in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol and plan to rival Chelsea for the Croatia international's signature. (Football Insider)