Transfer rumours: Bellingham's bargain release clause; Man City eye White

Jude Bellingham could leave Borussia Dortmund for as little as £60m following claims of a release clause in his contract. The England international is being tracked by Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are considering a loan bid for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could include either an option or an obligation to sign the Portugal forward permanently. (Daily Telegraph)

January could be a busy months for the Blues, who are also in advanced talks to sign Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile. (Fabrizio Romano)

Pep Guardiola is interested in bringing Arsenal defender Ben White to Man City, seeing the versatile defender as a possible long-term replacement for Kyle Walker. (Fichajes)

Barcelona are no longer prepared to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer, handing a blow to long-term admirers Man Utd. (Sport)

Man Utd are ready to make Porto's Diogo Costa the most expensive goalkeeper ever, readying a bid worth over £72m for the young Portugal international. (AS)

Shakhtar Donetsk want £85m for winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, with Arsenal's latest offer worth just £57m. (The Guardian)

Real Madrid have decided to move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies in 2024 and have identified the Canada international as their top target for the position. (AS)

Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a proposed move to the Saudi Arabian side. (CBS Sports)

Tottenham are hoping to use Emerson Royal as part of a swap deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but the Serie A side are holding out for cash-only offers. (Calciomercatoweb)

Alongside Liverpool, Spurs now face competition from PSG for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Parisians have bid €25m for the Morocco international. (Al Mountakhab)