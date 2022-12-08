Transfer rumours: Bellingham's preferred destination; Real Madrid want Garnacho

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Jude Bellingham will tell Borussia Dortmund that he wants to leave the club once he returns from World Cup duty, with his father preferring a move to Liverpool instead of Real Madrid or Manchester City. (Sport Bild)

Endrick will sign a six-year contract at Real Madrid effective from 2024 when he is eligible to move to Spain. He will remain at Palmeiras until his 18th birthday, with Los Blancos paying a total package of €72m for the striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that while he resisted the urge to try and sign Harry Kane while at PSG due to his love for Tottenham, he did not rule out a move at his next club. (The Athletic)

While Kane won't be joining PSG, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that he would be interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United having held talks with him in the past. (Sky Sports)

In terms of incomings at Manchester United, the Red Devils have lined up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (ESPN)

Real Madrid could sell Ferland Mendy in order to help fund a move for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol. Chelsea are also interested in the Croatia defender. (Fichajes)

Chelsea remain in the race to sign Rafael Leao, who has been told by AC Milan to sign a new contract that's on the table or leave. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will demand a €2m transfer fee in order to sell Memphis Depay to Roma in the January window. (Sport)

Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders, Sean Walsh, Ali Rampling and Brian Goldfarb to look back on the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who was born in the Spanish capital. (Revelo)

Los Blancos are also keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo as well as Milan's Leao, though are unlikely to make any major moves in January. (Marca)

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund will go toe-to-toe in the battle to sign Daichi Kamada, whose contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expires in the summer. (Bild)