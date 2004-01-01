Transfer rumours: Chelsea approached Barella; Man City plot Maddison move

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea asked Inter about the availability of midfielder Nicolo Barella prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline, but their advances were knocked back. The Blues ended up signing Enzo Fernandez instead for a British record fee. (TMW)

PSG will lodge an appeal to French authorities over the signing of Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan was not able to officially sign on before the deadline as Chelsea had sent over the wrong paperwork. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona made a late move to try and sign Sofyan Amrabat on an initial loan deal, but Fiorentina rebuffed their offer out of hand. (SPORT)

Jurgen Klopp had also held talks with Amrabat's representatives regarding a potential move to Liverpool, but that move too did not materialise. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham had to let Matt Doherty join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer as they already have the maximum number of players out on loan. The Irishman has joined Los Rojiblancos on a six-month deal. (Football.London)

Marc Cucurella has admitted he was surprised to see Chelsea teammate Jorginho sign for Arsenal on deadline day. (GOAL)

Manchester City could make a move for James Maddison in the summer. Newcastle are also believed to retain an interest. (Daily Mail)

Erik ten Hag had bemoaned of Manchester United's dwindling squad depth shortly before they completed the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. (MEN)

Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City prior to his initial loan move to Bayern Munich. (ABC)

Chelsea have spent roughly £611m since Todd Boehly and Clearlake took charge of the club last summer - a world record amount in a season. (Evening Standard)