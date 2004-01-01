Transfer rumours: Chelsea close on Sterling; Kounde not Barcelona priority

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling. The England international has agreed personal terms and a deal between the two clubs is expected to settle around £45m.

The Blues have also agreed terms with Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, but again are yet to agree a fee with City. The 27-year-old could cost upwards of £40m.

Barcelona are prioritising their pursuits of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, which could cost them the signing of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde - another leading target for Chelsea.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in another of his former Ajax pupils, forward Brian Brobbey. The 20-year-old is currently at RB Leipzig, though returned to Amsterdam last year, and could be seen as alternative option to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid are prepared to sanction a departure for French full-back Ferland Mendy amid interest from Juventus. A fee of €45m is likely to be enough to prise him away from Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the club to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, while there's also hope from Juventus that the Reds will bid for Matthijs de Ligt in order to spark a bidding war with Chelsea.

Newcastle could also enter the race for Asensio, who has found it difficult to command a regular place at Real Madrid, but their primary target is Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby.

PSG have met with Sassuolo to discuss a move for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, but are yet to reach an agreement.

Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. The German's future at Allianz Arena is uncertain after he turned down the offer of a long-term contract extension.

AC Milan have held talks with Japhet Tanganga's representatives to gauge his interest in a transfer away from Tottenham.

Roma are considering a bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who has been linked with numerous moves away from Selhurst Park in recent years.

Arsenal could make moves for midfield duo Lucas Paqueta, who plays for Lyon, and Ismael Bennacer, who lifted the Serie A title with AC Milan last season.