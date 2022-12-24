Transfer rumours: Chelsea confident on Badiashile; Suarez's next club

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea are growing confident of completing a £30m deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile. (The Athletic)

Former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is set to sign a two-year contract with Brazilian side Gremio. (César Luis Merlo)

Liverpool fear completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham could be too complicated. (AS)

The agent of Real Valladolid wonderkid Ivan Fresneda says he is ready to move to a top European side. (TuttoJuve)

Marko Arnautovic has claimed Jose Mourinho wanted to sign him for Manchester United but the club didn't have enough money. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa are ready to sell Brazil international Philippe Coutinho in January, only a year after he first arrived at Villa Park. (Football Insider)

Liverpool and Tottenham are ready to submit contract proposals to Milan Skriniar, who is yet to sign a new deal with Inter. (TEAMtalk)

Marcos Alonso is close to signing a contract extension with Barcelona after arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo)

Benfica have offered World Cup winner Nicolas Otamendi a new two-year deal before his current terms expire in the summer, but negotiations are not advanced. (Fabrizio Romano)

Southampton are interested in Rangers winger Ryan Kent, though new Ibrox manager Michael Beale wants to keep him at the club. (Mirror)