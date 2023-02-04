Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea want to beat Manchester United to the signing of striker Victor Osimhen and are prepared to offer Napoli 'whatever it takes' to land the Nigerian. He is valued at around £90m. (Daily Mirror)

While the Blues want another striker, a forward who could leave Stamford Bridge is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after falling out of favour under Graham Potter. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Milan have all asked about his availability. (GOAL)

Bayern Munich lead the race to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona should La Blaugrana decide to sell him for Financial Fair Play reasons. Arsenal and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest. (Mundo Deportivo)

PSV Eindhoven broke a promise to the father of Noni Madueke having sold the winger to Chelsea, with director Marcel Brands admitting the plan was to keep him until the end of the season at least. (Voetbalzone)

Real Madrid have their eyes set on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who wants to be playing Champions League football next season. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal remain the favourites to sign Youri Tielemans when he leaves Leicester on a free transfer this summer. (Teamtalk)

Tottenham's new off-field 'relationship' with Atletico Madrid could help them in their pursuits of Jan Oblak and Yannick Carrasco. Spurs have recently sent Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty to Los Rojiblancos. (Marca)

Manchester United are set to part ways with a number of core squad members this summer, with Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay expected to leave. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City made a late bid to try and re-sign Pedro Porro from under the noses of Tottenham, but the right-back had given his word to Spurs and pushed through a move to north London. (Record)