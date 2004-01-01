Transfer rumours: Chelsea enquire about Maguire; Real Madrid eye Hojbjerg

Chelsea have made an enquiry to Manchester United about the availability of captain Harry Maguire, in a possible swap deal that could involve Christian Pulisic.

Real Madrid have an eye on Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as they consider replacements for Manchester United bound Casemiro.

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe could be heading back to Ligue 1 on loan. Nice have opened talks with the Gunners over ending the 27-year-old's nightmare stint in north London.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has ruled out making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Manchester United will look to sign another forward if they manage to sign long-term target Antony from Ajax. A move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is being considered, though he is expected to cost close to £40m.

Barcelona's interest in Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has cooled, meaning any deal to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other way is likely to be straight up cash.

The Catalan giants have upped their interest in Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, though, and may prioritise a move for him over Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

La Liga's anger over Kylian Mbappe turning down a move to Real Madrid in favour of Paris Saint-Germain resulted in four legal challenges against his new contract.

Bayern Munich's pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer looks to be over this summer after the two clubs failed to agree a fee.

Tottenham are continuing their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi although they face competition for his signature.

The agent of Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest has admitted that no bids have been made for the 21-year-old this summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be interested.

Juventus have reignited their interest in Olympique Marseille's 28-year-old Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Liverpool are ready to rivals Manchester United for the signing of highly-rated Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Manchester City £60m for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. The Cityzens, however, don't want to sell.

West Ham are continuing negotiations with Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri and are hopeful of agreeing personal terms soon. A deal could end up costing around £15m.

Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee is close to joining Belgian giants Anderlecht on a permanent deal.