Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Abraham return; De Jong wants Bayern move

Chelsea are considering bringing Tammy Abraham back to Stamford Bridge in January following the injury to Armando Broja. The Blues have a buy-back clause for the Roma man which sits at under £70m, but is not active until the summer. (Calciomercato)

The Blues have also been warned they would have to hand Youssoufa Moukoko a contract worth £6m per season to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund, whose offer is £1.5m below that figure. (The Times)

On the other hand, Moukoko is close to rejecting interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in favour of extending his stay with Dortmund. (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Frenkie de Jong would be keen to join Bayern Munich if an offer arrived, with the Bundesliga side 'convinced' Barcelona will be forced to sell him next summer due to financial issues. (Sport)

Joao Felix is looking to make Paris Saint-Germain his next club, despite being offered the chance to join a number of different Premier League sides as he prepares to leave Atletico Madrid. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Having failed with an £85m offer already, Manchester City are willing to go up to £110m to beat Chelsea and Real Madrid to the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Chelsea are prepared to rival Arsenal in pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. (Calciomercato)

The Gunners are also among the sides to have been alerted to the availability of Sevilla midfielder Isco, who is set to leave the La Liga side after a public bust-up with those in charge. (The Sun)

Manchester United plan to make a serious push to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG are all keeping a close eye on the Serb's situation. (Corriere dello Sport)

Now that a deal for Endrick has finally been wrapped up, Real Madrid will focus their efforts on winning the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Marca)

Adrien Rabiot wants to join Barcelona next summer despite having the chance to join a number of Premier League sides when his Juventus contract expires. (Sport)

Tottenham's plans for the January window include signing a creative midfielder and a new defender. (football.london)