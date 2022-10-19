Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Bellingham & Rice; Zaha keen on Liverpool move

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea have made Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice their priority midfield targets as the Blues' hierarchy lay out plans to reinvigorate their squad. However, they do face significant competition for the pair. (Evening Standard)

The west London side are also interested in Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, who nearly joined Manchester United this summer before a move fell through due to his sky-high wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Speaking of the Bianconeri, Juventus are ready to offer USMNT star Weston McKennie as a makeweight in a deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal after the Belgian's tricky year or so in north London. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves as they look to bring in a long-term successor to Sergio Busquets, who is becoming frustrated at taking the fall for the Blaugrana's shortcomings this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has revealed he was 'close' to joining Manchester United this summer after speaking to Erik ten Hag, only for a move to collapse in the last week of the transfer window. (The Times)

Inter are optimistic that Milan Skriniar will sign a new deal at San Siro despite interest from Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham. (Sky Sport Italia)

Crystal Palace are readying a new contract offer for Wilfried Zaha with his deal up at the end of the season and both Arsenal and Chelsea interested in him. However, the Ivorian would prefer to move to Liverpool. (TalkSport)

Manchester United will make another push to sign Frenkie de Jong in January, though the 25-year-old could wait until the summer to decide his future as Chelsea and Bayern Munich are expected to revive their interest. (Sport)

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has insisted that a move for Kylian Mbappe 'makes no sense' right now for Los Blancos. (RMC Sport)

Arsenal are ready to return for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January window ahead of his contract expiry in June. Barcelona are also interested. (Calciomercato)

Memphis Depay could be offered a route out of Barcelona next summer, with Galatasaray interested in his services. The Dutchman has tumbled down the pecking order at Camp Nou and is firmly second choice to Robert Lewandowski. (Sport)