Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye early Kounde deal, Lewandowski latest

Robert Lewandowski will not sign a new contract with Bayern Munich and could be sold before he enter the final year of his deal. Barcelona have been heavily linked with the 33-year-old.

Chelsea hope to complete the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde early in the summer window, having endured a protracted saga over the Frenchman last year.

The Blues are also are tracking PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who is valued at £30m by the Dutch giants.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling expects to join one of Europe's best clubs should he decide to leave the Etihad. The 27-year-old is under contract until 2023 and has been linked with Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Bayern Munich have emerged as a potential destination for Paul Pogba, who is almost certain to leave Manchester United once his contract expires this summer. Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid are the three frontrunners to sign the Frenchman after he snubbed a move to Manchester City.

Newcastle are plotting a summer move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been unable to find any kind of form since returning from injury. Arsenal also hold a long-term interest.

Philippe Coutinho took a 70% pay cut to turn his loan at Aston Villa into a permanent move from Barcelona.

David Moyes is eager to pair Leeds star Kalvin Phillips with Declan Rice at West Ham, reforming their Euro 2020 midfield partnership.

The Hammers are also keen on Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse as they look to sign an English midfielder.

Barcelona may swoop for Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva if they lose Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer. The Catalan giants have also cooled their interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Pep Guardiola will run down the final year of his contract with Manchester City before making any decisions on his future. He has been tipped to sign fresh terms after Jurgen Klopp penned a new contract at Liverpool.

Bournemouth, who will return to the Premier League next season, are in talks with Liverpool over the permanent signing of Nat Phillips. Reds centre back Joe Gomez is also wanted by Aston Villa.

Tottenham are preparing an initial offer for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha, who has also been linked with Wolves.

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a new contract after his heroics in the FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool are not expected to engage in a bidding war with Real Madrid for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.