Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Ronaldo again; Man City ready Kroos offer

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea may revive their pursuit of wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be available on a free transfer in the January transfer window. (CBS Sports)

Paris Saint-Germain are also keen to strike a deal for Ronaldo. The club's owners want to bring him in but advisor Luis Campos has doubts, both on a professional and a personal basis. (Sky Germany)

With Man Utd prepared to offload Ronaldo, the Red Devils have joined Arsenal in pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was on Erik ten Hag's radar during his time as Ajax manager. (The Sun)

Manchester City are readying an offer to tempt Toni Kroos to leave Real Madrid this summer. The German currently earns €9m per season but City are prepared to increase that to €14m. Kroos has previously vowed to retire at Real. (Sport)

Edouard Mendy is considering his future at Chelsea amid concerns he has lost his place under Graham Potter to Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Daily Mail)

Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro, who is being hailed as the next Pedri, has played his way on to Liverpool's radar. Barcelona and Manchester City are also keen. (Daily Express)

Barcelona want a new right-back in January but are looking solely for a young player who they can actually register with their Atletic side, so as to avoid any further complications with Financial Fair Play. Former La Masia talent Arnau Martinez of Girona is high on the wish list. (Gerard Romero)

Roma are prepared to listen to offers for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in January. The Englishman has previously been linked to both Manchester United and Arsenal. (Calciomercato)

If Bayern Munich succeed in signing Harry Kane, then Tottenham will look to reunite Antonio Conte with Inter striker Edin Dzeko. (Calciomercatoweb)

Tottenham may also move for Bayern's versatile defender Benjamin Pavard, who has stated that he'd welcome a new challenge (Express)

Juventus are looking to sign Bologna's Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson, having been impressed by his transition to Italian football. (Corriere dello Sport)