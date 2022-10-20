Transfer rumours: Chelsea eyeing Neymar deal; Man Utd consider releasing Ronaldo

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are so determined to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in January that they will consider terminating his contract if nobody makes a move to sign the unsettled forward. (iNews)

Harry Kane continues to be tempted by a move to German giants Bayern Munich because of growing concerns that, despite their progress this season, Tottenham will not be able to genuinely compete for trophies soon enough. (Sky Germany)

After declining a loan move during the summer, Chelsea are ready to reignite interest in PSG forward Neymar, who could be allowed to leave to ease tensions with Kylian Mbappe. A loan move would be preferred but Chelsea would move for a permanent deal if the price was right. (El Pais)

Liverpool have joined Manchester City and Real Madrid in expressing an interest in Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Calciomercatoweb)

Once his loan with Inter is up, Chelsea will allow Romelu Lukaku to return to San Siro on another 12-month deal before pursuing a permanent departure in 2024. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are looking to sign another Chelsea striker, Armando Broja, in January and are pursuing a six-month loan deal for Hakim Ziyech as well. (Calciomercato)

Joao Felix's frustrations at Atletico Madrid have caught the eye of PSG, Bayern Munich and an unnamed English club, believed to be Manchester United. (AS)

There is a 'strong feeling' in Italy that Antonio Conte would jump at the chance to return to former employers Juventus and he is delaying all contract talks with Tottenham in the hope of sealing a dream return. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal remain in the market for a left-sided centre-back and could move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka in January. (Evening Standard)

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid will hold talks with Marco Asensio over a new contract once the World Cup is over. (AS)

Barcelona have added Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamon to their long list of potential replacements for Sergio Busquets. The 22-year-old has a €50m release clause in his contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

With his Man City contract set to end in 2023, Ilkay Gundogan has attracted interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray. (The Sun)

Juventus have sent scouts to watch Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. (Gazzetta dello Sport)