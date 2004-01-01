Transfer rumours: Chelsea eyeing Rashford; PSG scout Martinelli

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea are interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has been unsettled at Old Trafford ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Rashford's contract expires next summer but United have the option to trigger a one-year extension. (Simon Phillips)

As for Ronaldo, any hope of a return to Real Madrid has been extinguished by the La Liga side, who have no interest in a January reunion. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain have sent scouts to Qatar to watch Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli in action for Brazil at the World Cup. (Todofichajes)

The Ligue 1 giants have also submitted an offer to Palmeiras for both Endrick and 15-year-old winger Estevao. An initial €50m is on the table plus an extra €30m in bonuses. (Globo)

Liverpool have expressed an interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but have been warned it will cost them at least €100m to sign the Nigeria international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Heading to Serie A could be Christian Pulisic, who has interest from both Juventus and Inter if he chooses to leave Chelsea. (Fichajes)

Chelsea have ambitious plans to land both West Ham's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham but will have to pay around £280m to get both players. (Express)

Youssoufa Moukoko will prioritise joining Barcelona if he leaves Borussia Dortmund as a free agent although the striker, who recently turned 18, is still in favour of renewing his contract in Germany. (Sport)

Having received no permanent offers, Atletico Madrid are prepared to loan out forward Joao Felix in January. The Portugal international has been linked with Man Utd and PSG. (AS)

Pep Guardiola is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City that would keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2025. (Sport)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has agreed a contract with Juventus and will only sign a new contract with Lazio if it includes a €40m release clause. His current employers would prefer closer to €70m. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Fellow Serb Dusan Vlahovic will be offered the chance to leave Juventus and join Newcastle United in the summer if Eddie Howe's side can secure qualification for the Champions League. (Calciomercatoweb)

Tottenham are ready to push ahead with their interest in Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are prepared to pay around €15m for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who could be free to leave in the summer transfer window. (Defensa Central)