Transfer rumours: Chelsea failed in £50m Lavia move; Arsenal's bid for Torres

Chelsea had a £50m bid for Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia turned down before the transfer deadline. The young Belgian had only just the Saints from Manchester City.

Chelsea also expressed interested in signing Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

Despite the need to raise cash, Barcelona rejected a £30m Arsenal offer to take Ferran Torres back to the Premier League. Xavi wanted to keep the Spanish forward.

Liverpool held interest in Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, who eventually joined Chelsea on loan, while the Reds captured Arthur instead.

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Real Madrid never thought about signing more players after wrapping up deals for Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni early in the summer.

Manchester United walked away from the chance to sign Moises Caicedo for £4.5m in January 2021 over potential complicated payments. But Brighton concluded the deal anyway and the Ecuadorean has impressed in the Premier League and has since been linked with Liverpool.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou bring you a live deadline day edition of Talking Transfers. The team welcome Daniel Childs and Julien Laurens to the show to discuss Chelsea's late window activity, Arsenal's pursuit of Douglas Luiz, Paris Saint-Germain's summer signings & much more! The show is also available on all audio platforms.

Tottenham failed in their summer attempts to sign Ruslan Malinovskyi because Atalanta refused a deal, but there is still potential for it to be resurrected in 2023.

Leeds are preparing a bid to sign Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz in January. The Chile international was the subject of Everton talks during the summer window but stayed put.