Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid

Chelsea have submitted a €50m bid for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who has made it clear he wants the chance to move to the Premier League after earlier interest from Newcastle United was rejected.

The Blues have also reached out to PSV Eindhoven over Ibrahim Sangare, who despite signing a new contract recently, will be allowed to leave over Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo was expected to be sold, with Leeds pushing for a £34m deal for the forward, but he had a last-minute change of heart and has told PSV he wants to stay, despite rival interest from Southampton.

Reports have claimed that Gakpo's preferred move would be Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag has hinted that the Red Devils' transfer business is done for the summer.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes, despite Jordan Henderson limping out of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Newcastle with a hamstring injury.

But Liverpool could make a bid for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz. Villa boss Steven Gerrard has admitted the Brazilian could be sold this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, although the club themselves are reluctant to sell.

There will also be long-term battle between Liverpool and Bayern Munich over Konrad Laimer. RB Leipzig have ruled out selling the midfielder but he will become a free agent next summer and is expected to choose between the two.

Barcelona have agreed to loan right-back Sergino Dest out to AC Milan in a deal which will also include a €20m option to buy.

In his place, Barcelona are set to sign Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier for a fee of around €10m.

Arsenal failed with a late bid for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes, who preferred a loan move to Juventus.

Mikel Arteta's side have since lodged a £20m bid for 21-year-old Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, although the Brazilian club are looking for a higher fee.

Bernardo Silva has confirmed that he will stay with Manchester City this summer, adding he has not received any offers from either Barcelona or PSG.

Tottenham are confident that they will be able to sign Leeds forward Daniel James before Thursday's deadline, with Antonio Conte keen to use the Welshman at wing-back.

Carlo Ancelotti has held talks with Marco Asensio about his future at Real Madrid and the Spain international is now said to be happy to spend the remainder of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu, believing minutes are on offer.

There could be a departure from Real for right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who has attracted interest from Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham City are in talks with Manchester United over a permanent move for Dutch midfielder Tahith Chong.

PSG forward Mauro Icardi has attracted significant interest from Turkey, where Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are prepared to battle for his signature.