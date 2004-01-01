Transfer rumours: Chelsea lead Fernandez race; Real Madrid want Davies

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea are ready to pip Manchester United and Liverpool to Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, and have made a staggering £115m offer to Benfica. (Record)

The Blues are continuing their pursuit of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile with the promise of building a team of the world's best young players, but Barcelona have asked him to stay put until the summer so they can submit their own bid for him. Manchester United are also keen. (L'Equipe)

Shakhtar Donetsk have informed Arsenal they will have to pay a fee to the £85m Manchester United paid to sign Antony from Ajax if they are to land Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk this window. (Goal)

Borussia Dortmund have joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Football Transfers)

Sergio Busquets is tempted to sign a contract extension with Barcelona despite strong links with a move to Inter Miami. His current deal expires in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in signing Jordan Pickford from Everton. The England international is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal at Goodison Park. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are plotting a move for Bayern Munich and Canada star Alphonso Davies as they plan to build a squad capable of challenging for the next decade. (AS)

However, Bayern will discuss a new contract with Davies in 2023, while they are also prioritising extensions for Jamal Musiala and Lucas Hernandez. (Fabrizio Romano)

Virgil van Dijk spoke to Cody Gakpo to help convince him join Liverpool from PSV. A deal is expected to be confirmed shortly. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Tottenham are 'moving decisively' in order to win the race to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus after impressing for France in their World Cup campaign. (Corriere dello Sport)