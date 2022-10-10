Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern

Juventus are growing frustrated with Dusan Vlahovic's inconsistent performances and would be prepared to sell him for €100m, with Chelsea thought to be towards the front of the queue for his signature. (Calciomercato)

The Blues are interested in another forward, Rafael Leao of AC Milan, but PSG could sneak in and trigger his €130m release clause in January. (Media Foot)

Manchester United remain keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but will have to make a decision on signing either the Dutchman or Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, with the money only available for one. (The Independent)

Arsenal are a long way away from reaching an agreement over a new contract with Gabriel Martinelli, who is demanding to become one of the club's top earners with a salary of around £200,000 per week. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Todofichajes)

Midfielder N'Golo Kante has told Chelsea that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season and would not be particularly interested in a move to PSG. (Le10 Sport)

But another Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho, could be on his way out on a free transfer. His agent was recently spotted in Barcelona, who are interested in getting a deal done for the Italian. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth bring you a brand new episode of Talking Transfers. The team discuss Chelsea's interest in Declan Rice, Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol, while there are also updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Donny van de Beek and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Barcelona have made it clear they intend to pursue more free agents next summer, with Liverpool's Naby Keita also on their shortlist. (Sport)

Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey has attracted interest from Real Madrid and the La Liga side have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old on a number of occasions this season. (Defensa Central)

Donny van de Beek's situation at Man Utd is being monitored by Leicester City, who could offer the Dutchman an escape route in January. (Ekrem Konur)

The Foxes may find themselves needing a replacement for James Maddison, who remains on the radar of Newcastle United alongside Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby. (i News)

Bayern Munich have no money to sign a new striker this summer so they will keep their faith in young Mathys Tel, although Tottenham's Harry Kane remains on the radar for a possible move further down the line. (Sky Germany)

Manchester City are looking to bolster their academy with the signing of St Patrick's Athletic defender Sam Curtis, who has attracted interest from a number of the Premier League's top sides. (RTE)