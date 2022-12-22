Transfer rumours: Chelsea meet Neymar agents; Man Utd chasing Mac Allister

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met with a number of agents in Qatar during the World Cup and even held talks with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. (Simon Phillips)

Jude Bellingham wants to join Real Madrid this summer and would reject Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United if the chance to move to the Santiago Bernabeu came up. (AS)

Another Real Madrid target, Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, was the subject of a €100m bid by an unnamed club. The Portuguese side have rejected the bid and will not sell the 21-year-old, who is also a target for Liverpool, for less than his €120m release clause. (Record)

If Real Madrid miss out on Bellingham or Fernandez, they are prepared to target Juventus loanee Manuel Locatelli. (AS)

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Fichajes)

Edouard Mendy has rejected Chelsea's offer of a new six-year contract because he feels disrespected by the salary on offer. (The Sun)

Amid their financial struggles, Barcelona have accepted that Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is no longer a viable target and they have cooled their interest in the 28-year-old for the time being. (SPORT)

Adrien Rabiot has been offered to both Tottenham and Arsenal, with the former particularly keen on landing the Juventus midfielder. (The Times)

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a £30m bid for Manchester United midfielder Fred in January after the Red Devils activated the 12-month extension in his contract to prevent him from leaving for free in the summer. (The Sun)

Should Inter lose Milan Skriniar on a free this summer, they are prepared to try and lure Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly back to Italy. (football.london)

Bayern Munich are ready to battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for the signature of Lyon right-back Malo Gusto. (TZ)