Transfer rumours: Chelsea plot mass exodus; Liverpool chasing Zielinski

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea's new owners are prepared to overhaul the squad this summer if results don't improve, with Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all at risk of leaving. (The Telegraph)

Before then, however, Chelsea are hoping to land PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke. A €30m bid has already been lodged and the Dutch side are open to selling for the right price. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Chelsea are also ready to compete with Tottenham for the signing of Brighton's Leandro Trossard, who has admitted he wants to leave the club in an explosive statement. (football.london)

Barcelona have offered Franck Kessie to Inter as part of a deal to bring Marcelo Brozovic to Camp Nou, but the Ivorian isn't interested in making such a move. (Gerard Romero)

Another swap deal is on the cards at Barcelona, who are happy to send Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid if Los Rojiblancos agree to offer Yannick Carrasco in exchange. (EFE)

Liverpool are looking to sign a number of new midfielders in 2023 and have added Napoli's Piotr Zielinski to a lengthy shortlist which includes Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, Brighton's Moises Caicedo and, of course, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. (Rudy Galetti)

Bellingham is closer to joining Real Madrid than Liverpool, with the Spanish side setting aside a whopping £240m to cover both a transfer fee and a six-year contract. (Defensa Central)

During a meeting with his agents, Facundo Pellistri was informed by Manchester United that they plan to keep him around for the remainder of the season. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

Arsenal want to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer and are prepared to compete with Barcelona for his signature. (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to land Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar on a free transfer at the end of the season. (FCInterNews)

Should Dusan Vlahovic leave the club, then Juventus would pursue a move for Red Bull Salzburg's Noah Okafor as his replacement. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Maccabi Tel Aviv youngster Oscar Gloukh is being lined up for a blockbuster £5m transfer, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham all keen on the Israeli starlet. (Record)