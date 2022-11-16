Transfer rumours: Chelsea prepare new Dembele bid; Kroos responds to Man City offer

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea are ready to make a fresh move to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The Frenchman turned down the chance to join the Blues as a free agent back in the summer, but the west London club's interest has not faded. (Fichajes)

Juventus and Inter have entered the race to sign N'Golo Kante, whose contract at Chelsea expires in the summer. Arsenal, Tottenham and PSG have been linked with moves for the midfielder in the last few months. (La Repubblica)

Kante could link up with France teammate Adrien Rabiot at Juve, who has spoken of his relief that a summer move to Manchester United fell through due to issues surrounding personal terms. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mykhaylo Mudryk has spoken of his annoyance about Shakhtar Donetsk placing a €100m price tag on him, suggesting clubs are unlikely to fork up such a sum for someone playing in the Ukrainian Premier League. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City are interested in his signature. (Sport Arena)

Liverpool are also in the market for another winger, with their search taking them to Spain. Athletic Club's Nico Williams and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze are being monitored by the Reds. (Fichajes)

Sporting CP have played down reports suggesting they have made offers to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo as the forward continues to seek an exit from Manchester United. (RTP3)

Mason Mount is closing in on a new contract at Chelsea as he prepares to commit his long-term future to the club. (Daily Mail)

Mount had previously turned down a mammoth seven-year deal from the Blues. (The Athletic)

Newcastle are optimistic about signing Eden Hazard in the near future, with the Belgian admitting that he would leave Real Madrid if they ask him to find a new club. (Daily Express)

One teammate unlikely to be joining Hazard on a flight to England is Toni Kroos, who is set too turn down an approach from Manchester City in hope of renewing his Real Madrid contract. (Defensa Central)

Arsenal teenager Charlie Patino is the subject of interest from Barcelona having impressed on loan at Blackpool so far this season. (Calcio Mercato)