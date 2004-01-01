Transfer rumours: Chelsea push for De Ligt; Juventus eye Werner in return

Chelsea are making progress in their pursuit of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but may still have to pay the £102m release clause in the Netherlands international's contract.

Juve are interested in taking Timo Werner to Turin as a potential makeweight in any deal.

In addition to De Ligt, Chelsea are also eyeing Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester City's Nathan Ake - although the Premier League champions want to sign a replacement before sanctioning any deal.

Chelsea withdrew from the race to sign Richarlison when Tottenham pushed the price to £60m, with the Brazilian's move from Everton now completed.

Juventus could ask Liverpool to swap Roberto Firmino for Adrien Rabiot, while there's also interest in Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal. The Gunners, however, are unlikely to sell.

Barcelona could offer up to £60m for Leeds winger Raphinha after coming back to the negotiating table in a bid to trump Chelsea. Arsenal remain interested.

Barcelona don’t want Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig back at pre-season training as they attempt to sell the quartet.

Bayern Munich have rejected a third Barcelona bid for Robert Lewandowski because they adamant on getting €50m for the veteran striker.

Arsenal are still £5m short of matching Ajax’s valuation for defender Lisandro Martinez, with a second bid of £38m rejected.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Richarlison's impending move to Tottenham, where Lisandro Martinez could be heading and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

West Ham may need Jesse Lingard, now officially a free agent after leaving Manchester United on Thursday, to lower his wage demands to secure a deal.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is expected to stay put this summer, with no suitors so far willing to reach a rumoured £75m valuation. Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona have been among those watching the Portuguese over the last year or so.

Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who is a 21-year-old centre-back and valued at £50m.

Manchester United are working on deals to send Amad Diallo, Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri out on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Sergio Romero could be interested in returning to Manchester United, having left in 2021 to join Venezia after six years as a back-up to David de Gea.

Nottingham Forest’s summer spending is on course to continue, with talks underway with Manchester City over Issa Kabore and a bid set to be made for Huddersfield’s Harry Toffolo. Brennan Johnson has also agreed a new long-term contract with the club.

Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko is nearing a £1.8m move back to France with Nantes, with Andre Gray leaving Vicarage Road for Aris Thessaloniki.