Transfer rumours: Chelsea ready Ronaldo bid; Man Utd's new Antony offer

Chelsea are readying a £14m offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has told Manchester United he wants to leave to play in the Champions League. The Red Devils are unsure when he will return for pre-season training.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has ruled the German champions out of the running to sign Ronaldo, stating that he doesn't fit with the club's 'philosophy'.

Manchester United themselves are looking to strengthen in forward areas and have made a fresh £51m offer for Antony, but Ajax believe that is around £20m below their valuation of the Brazilian.

Barcelona have been told by Leeds United that they want to finalise an agreement for the sale of Raphinha by the end of this week. The Blaugrana have verbally agreed to match any offer made by Chelsea but the Whites are wary of any deal being paid with delayed instalments.

While their hopes of signing Raphinha are dwindling, Chelsea have at least agreed personal terms with Raheem Sterling and are expected to sort a transfer fee out with Manchester City in the next few days.

Real Madrid are hoping that either Arsenal or Liverpool take Marco Asensio, who has one year left on his contract, off their hands this summer for around €25m, as they are ready to move for Serge Gnabry as his replacement.

Tottenham are edging closer to the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, while a loan move for Clement Lenglet is also nearing completion. Spurs would like to complete both deals before they head to South Korea for a pre-season tour on Saturday evening.

Newcastle United are prepared to offer Everton £35m for Anthony Gordon, but the Toffees are wary of the fan backlash they would receive if they approved such a sale and are preparing a new contract for the winger.

Arsenal are back in talks with Leicester City over the signing of Youri Tielemans. Manchester United were interested in the midfielder but they have taken a step back after Christian Eriksen agreed to move to Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard is set to meet with MLS clubs over the possibility of a free transfer, with a preference of playing in Los Angeles or Miami. West Ham remain interested in the midfielder but his wage demands are proving to be a stumbling block.

Federico Bernardeschi is also heading to MLS from Juventus, and he is set to link up with Italy teammate Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto FC.

Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere is resisting advances from Leeds as he would prefer to join Milan. Leicester are also interested in the young Belgian.

While Milan hope to bring in De Ketelaere, veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to a new one-year deal at San Siro with a significant pay cut after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury.

West Ham are ready to rival Crystal Palace for Swansea's Flynn Downes. The Eagles are also targeting Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White as a replacement for Conor Gallagher.