Transfer rumours: Chelsea rekindle Kounde interest, Man Utd's De Jong plan

Chelsea could rekindled their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after it was confirmed that Antonio Rudiger would be leaving the club in the summer. The Blues previously came close to signing Kounde in summer 2021, only for a deal to fall through at the eleventh hour.

Manchester United have been linked with a sensational part-exchange deal for Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils could offer both Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford to Barcelona in exchange for the Dutch midfielder who previously worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Arsenal are interested in Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen and are ready to step up their pursuit as they search for a new striker.

Another Gunners target, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, has refused to commit his future to the Cityzens beyond the end of the season after netting four goals against Watford at the weekend. Arsenal are increasingly confident they can convince him to sign this summer.

Inter forward Martin Satriano, who is currently on loan in Ligue 1 side with Brest, is a target for Chelsea and Tottenham.

Staying in France, Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta is being chased by Newcastle. The Brazilian has told his current club that he will make a decision on his next move at the end of the season.

Leeds are looking to bolster their leaky defence in the summer and have sent scouts to watch Cologne centre-back Timo Hubers.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders & Graeme Bailey . Toby Cudworth joins the show this week to discuss contract situations at West Ham, while there are updates on Man City's pursuit of Erling Haaland and Chelsea's plans for Romelu Lukaku.

That is not the only deal that the Whites have in the pipeline either. Leeds are also interested in Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has been compared to Jack Grealish in the past.

The race for Paulo Dybala seems to be hotting up. Inter and several Premier League sides have been mentioned as possible destinations in the past and now Roma are said to be interested.

Mohamed Elneny is keen to stay at Arsenal despite being out of contract at the end of the season. The Egyptian is even willing to pen terms without receiving assurances over playing time.