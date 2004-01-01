Transfer rumours: Chelsea tempt Ronaldo; Man City's Bellingham plan

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a huge contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, but he is also being tempted by the chance to join Chelsea following their summer interest. (Calcio Mercato)

Barcelona are interested in signing Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but their plans have already been scuppered because Newcastle consider him untouchable and are not in need of the money. (Fichajes)

Liverpool's search for midfield reinforcements could see them make a move for Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat, who came close to joining Tottenham last season before they signed Rodrigo Bentancur. (Sky Germany)

Real Madrid would be willing to reignite their interest in Kylian Mbappe sometime in the future, but a number of conditions would have to be met - for example, he would have to reach out to them to initiate a transfer. (Sport)

Mbappe stayed at PSG this summer and met with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to convince him to sign from Bayern Munich. The Poland striker would end up joining Barcelona. (Le Parisien)

Barcelona have pulled out of the race to sign 16-year-old wonderkid Endrick from Palmeiras, leaving Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea to battle for him. (Marca)

Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey in the latest episode of Talking Transfers, discussing Cristiano Ronaldo's interview and his future, Man Utd's interest in Cody Gakpo, plus the latest on Endrick and Rafael Leao. Available on all audio platforms.

Manchester City are open to selling Jack Grealish in order to help balance the books and go all out to land Jude Bellingham ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Football Insider)

Manchester United and Chelsea have both registered an interest in Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong, but Real Madrid are currently leading the race to sign him. (Defensa Central)

In terms of outgoings at the Santiago Bernabeu, Marco Asensio is wanted by Arsenal with his contract set to expire in the summer. Milan and Juventus are also thought to be interested. (CalcioMercatoWeb)