Transfer rumours: Chelsea to hijack De Jong move; Man Utd's Ronaldo replacement

Chelsea are looking to hijack Manchester United's move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman is said to only want Chelsea if he leaves Camp Nou and Barcelona are pushing him in that direction to aid their pursuits of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

If Barcelona do sell De Jong, they will move to bring in long-term target Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Timo Werner has been offered to Real Madrid as Chelsea look to find a new home for the misfiring German. Carlo Ancelotti is looking for an understudy to Karim Benzema and could bring Werner in to help out.

In defence, Chelsea's attempts to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana look set for failure after Brendan Rodgers publicly ruled out a departure.

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is also said to have decided to stay in Germany amid interest from the Blues.

Back with Leicester, Rodgers has stressed that no bids have been received for midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Arsenal and Man Utd are both keen on the Belgian.

Arsenal remain confident that they will eventually be able to lure Tielemans away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future still up in the air, Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The 6'7 target man has 12 months left on his contract and struck six goals in 14 games last season after returning from a shoulder injury.

The Red Devils are also continuing their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony but have seen a second bid for the Brazilian knocked back.

Roberto Firmino has stressed his desire to remain at Liverpool this summer amid rumoured interest from Juventus.

There could be a player moving from Serie A to Anfield, however, as Reds officials contemplate a move for Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu in response to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's latest nasty injury.

On the other side of Liverpool, Everton remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the return of midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is free to leave Parc des Princes this summer and keen on a move back to Goodison Park.

PSG, alongside Chelsea, are said to have launched bids for Roma youngster Nicola Zalewski, who is also on Tottenham's radar. A €50m price tag has been set.

Spurs are also close to striking a deal to send Giovani Lo Celso back to La Liga. Villarreal are in talks over a 12-month loan deal and are hopeful of reaching an agreement in the near future.

Fulham have lodged a bid for Chelsea's Malang Sarr. The Cottagers, who have also moved for West Ham's Issa Diop, would be prepared to take Sarr on either a permanent deal or a loan deal.