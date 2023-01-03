Transfer rumours: Chelsea trying to hijack Mudryk move; Ronaldo's Newcastle clause debunked

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Chelsea will hold talks with Shakhtar Donetsk this week over a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal have been courting the winger for some time and he is keen to join the Gunners, but they have refused to meet Shakhtar's asking price to this point. (The Sun)

Liverpool believe that they are ahead of Real Madrid and Manchester City in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (CBS)

After missing out on the signing of Cody Gakpo, Manchester United are considering an offer for Marco Asensio. Real Madrid would be open to letting the forward leave this month. (Sport)

Another player linked with a move to Old Trafford is Memphis Depay, but Barcelona would prefer him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season rather than let him depart for a minimal transfer sum this window. (Metro)

Agent Jorge Mendes advised Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United for the 2022/23 season when it became apparent no team in Europe was willing to take him on. His contract at Old Trafford was later terminated by mutual consent and he has now joined Saudi side Al Nassr despite claiming that he had various offers from Europe. (The Athletic)

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has played down reports that Ronaldo could join the Magpies on loan should they qualify for the Champions League. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich, Newcastle, PSG and Liverpool are all interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United could still sanction the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka this month despite their shortage of defensive players and his impressive performances of late. (The Athletic)

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are open to letting Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga and Bryan Gil leave this month, and are hopeful they could replace them with experienced alternatives should they depart. (The Athletic)

Spurs will hold fresh talks with Sporting CP over potential deals for Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards in the coming days. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has played down talk that Manchester United and Bayern Munich target Yann Sommer could leave the club this month. (SPORT1)

Adrien Rabiot is demanding a net salary of €10m in order to sign a new contract with Juventus. He has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham in recent months. (Calciomercato)