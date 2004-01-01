Transfer rumours: Chelsea's De Jong move; Liverpool chasing Rabiot

Chelsea are monitoring Manchester United's attempts to lure Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona and could move for the Dutchman if talks break down. United are close to agreeing an €80m deal but the two teams are yet to thrash out all the terms of a transfer.

Another midfielder, Christian Eriksen, could also be on his way to Old Trafford. United have made a verbal offer to the Dane, whose contract is up at Brentford, and Eriksen has made it clear he will not return to pre-season training until his future is sorted.

United are also keeping a close eye on the future of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian was on the radar of Arsenal but the Gunners have yet to strike a deal, and United could now look to take advantage.

Ousmane Dembele is now officially a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired but the La Liga side haven't given up hope of a renewal just yet. An offer remains on the table for the winger, who will have to take a 40% pay cut if he wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Chelsea remain keen on Dembele and could advance their interest after Barcelona moved ahead in the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also plotting offers for Dembele.

Blues owner Todd Boehly has also agreed a fee for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who is keen to move to Chelsea to become a permanent starter in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup.

Contact has been made between Liverpool and Juventus over a deal to send Adrien Rabiot to Anfield. The midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is free to leave Turin.

Juventus asked for Naby Keita in exchange for Rabiot but have now changed their stance and are looking for a deal which would see Roberto Firmino move as a makeweight.

Real Madrid have informed Marco Asensio that they have no plans to offer him an extension to his current contract, which expires in 2023, so the winger is now deciding whether to accept an exit this summer.

There is interest in the Spain international from AC Milan, while Arsenal and Liverpool have both been monitoring the situation.

Over in Barcelona, president Joan Laporta is ready to spend €200m on transfers this summer after selling a percentage of the club's TV rights.

The Blaugrana are reluctant, however, to increase their bid for Robert Lewandowski, whose future remains up in the air as the start of Bayern Munich's pre-season inches ever closer.

Jesse Lingard has received a contract offer from Everton following his release from Manchester United. The Englishman had been approached by West Ham initially but his former loan side have failed to submit a satisfactory offer.

Tottenham are also considering a move for Lingard as they look to meet the Premier League's homegrown quota. Recent signings have taken them over the limit and Spurs must now offload some fringe players to meet the regulations.

One of those signings, Richarlison, has left Everton needing to find a new forward and the Toffees are prepared to launch a £20m bid for Watford's Emmanuel Dennis to try and fill the void.

Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli quit the French side over a failure to re-sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba. The young defender will remain at the Emirates next season after excelling on loan in Ligue 1.

Joelinton has urged Neymar to swap PSG for Newcastle this summer, promising to work with fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes to try and get a deal done.

PSG are open to letting Neymar go and hope a sale could fund their pursuit of Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar. Inter are braced for a fresh bid of around €65m for the defender and would likely accept such an offer.

Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign Adama Traore from Wolves after the Premier League side declined to keep Francisco Trincao beyond his season-long loan. Barcelona chiefs were hoping to do a straight swap.

Leeds could move for another Red Bull gem, Leipzig utility man Tyler Adams, to strengthen at both right-back and in central midfield.