Transfer rumours: Chelsea's De Ligt hope; PSG want Neymar to stay

Chelsea remain hopeful that they will beat Bayern Munich in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, despite the Dutchman reaching a 'verbal agreement' with the Bundesliga champions.

The Blues want to get a deal for either De Ligt or Manchester City's Nathan Ake over the line by the end of the week.

New Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has admitted that he would like to keep Neymar, despite recent reports suggesting the club are looking to move the Brazilian on this summer.

Juventus will complete the free signings of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria later this week once the duo have undergone medicals.

Meanwhile, former Juve star Paulo Dybala is on the verge of joining Inter, though the Nerazzurri have stalled confirmation of a deal until they can raise funds through player sales. Torino defender Gleison Bremer is also set to move to San Siro once they've made financial room for signings.

Newcastle are ready to smash their transfer record in order to bring Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby to the club, and believe an offer north of £40m will force the German side into a sale. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Gordon are also admired on Tyneside.

Barcelona may reignite their interest in Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who could be available for as little as €5m, with a deal for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso looking unlikely. However, the Spaniard is ready to hand in a transfer request at Stamford Bridge in order to force a move to Camp Nou.

Tottenham are closing in on the loan signing of Clement Lenglet from Barça, though will push ahead with a move for Villarreal's Pau Torres regardless as Antonio Conte looks to add depth at centre-back.

Spurs are also on the verge of selling Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for a fee that could rise to £30m, which would see them make a marginal profit on the winger.

Real Madrid are willing to part ways with Marco Asensio this summer, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal being made aware that he could be sold for as little as €25m.

Free agent Alessio Romagnoli, who just captained Milan to the Serie A title, is growing frustrated with negotiations with Lazio and could head to newly promoted Fulham instead.

Across west London, Brentford are closing in on their first two signings of the summer after missing out on Manchester United-bound Christian Eriksen. Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey, who was a target for Arsenal, and Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter could complete moves to the Beess in the coming days.

Bayern Munich have reached a breakthrough in negotiations with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer, who could now be set to reunite with former boss Julian Nagelsmann in Bavaria.

Also on his way out of Leipzig is Tyler Adams, who could be unveiled as a new Leeds United player by the weekend.

Southampton are in talks with Rangers over the signing of Joe Aribo, who opened the scoring in May's Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. The Nigeria international is also wanted by Nottingham Forest and Fulham, though former boss Steven Gerrard - now of Aston Villa - has not expressed an interest in a reunion.