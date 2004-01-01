Transfer rumours: Chelsea's Sterling bid rejected; Spurs rival Arsenal for Jesus

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been asking people about living in west London amid interest from Chelsea. However, an initial £21.5m bid has been turned down and any deal could hinge on whether the Blues land Ousmane Dembele.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who has been most heavily eyed by Arsenal. In the background, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus and AC Milan have been keeping watch on things.

But Arsenal have been preparing a back-up option in Alvaro Morata, whose loan move to Juventus has not been made permanent.

Chelsea could also look at taking Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City. Meanwhile, Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney is a shock target for City.

Manchester United remain interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as an alternative to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong in the case of any hitches in that deal. But new manager Erik ten Hag’s priority targets are De Jong and Christian Eriksen.

Sadio Mane is tipped to undergo a Bayern Munich medical on Tuesday as his proposed move from Liverpool edges closer to a conclusion.

Manchester United and Arsenal have been credited with interest in bringing Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes United's plan to sign a new striker.

Tottenham are showing interest in Ajax winger Antony, already of interest to Manchester United.

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign out of favour Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. The Magpies are also interested in Burnley defender Nathan Collins, as are Leeds, Wolves and Leicester. Either could be an alternative to primary target Sven Botman.

Bayer Leverkusen have set a £50m price tag for Newcastle target Moussa Diaby.

Leeds have returned with interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona.

Barcelona are tipped to meet with Bayern Munich this week in an attempt to push through a move for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

It has been claimed that Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is of interest to Lazio, which could mean a reunion with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri. Agent Jonathan Barnett has denied any contact has been made but hasn’t ruled it out as an option.

Juventus are expected to win the race to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who had been linked with Barcelona and Chelsea.

Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer, but so do Manchester United.