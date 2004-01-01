Transfer rumours: Chelsea's summer shortlist revealed, Man Utd's Shaw replacement

Chelsea will make Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde one of their top priorities in the summer transfer window. The Blues thought they had struck a deal for Kounde in 2021 but couldn't convince Sevilla to sell, and now they are prepared to try again.

Thomas Tuchel is also an enormous fan of both West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, with moves for the two young stars in the pipeline.

The Blues could lose striker Armando Broja, however. Southampton want to make his loan deal permanent but Arsenal are ready to join the race for the Albania international's signature.

Arsenal are also interested in a deal for AC Milan's Rafael Leao. Talks over a new deal at San Siro are thought to be close to completion, but both the Gunners and Newcastle are ready to pounce if things break down.

Mikel Arteta fears that Bukayo Saka could be lured away from Arsenal if the Gunners miss out on Champions League football again next season. Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the 20-year-old winger.

As well as Saka, Liverpool are chasing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo and are believed to be ahead of both Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Manchester United could replace left-back Luke Shaw in the summer and have identified Borussia Monchengladbach's Ramy Bensebaini as a potential option. The 26-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his current contract.

On the other side of town, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are growing increasingly confident that they will win the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij is a target for Tottenham. Financial concerns at Inter have seen talks over a new contract for the defender put on hold, and now Spurs are positioning themselves to take advantage.

Dutch forward Memphis Depay is a target for Napoli. The Serie A side will lose long-time talisman Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC in the summer and have identified the Barcelona striker, whose contract expires in 2023, as an ideal alternative.

As part of their ongoing effort to cut costs, Juventus are open to offers for both midfielder Adrien Rabiot and left-back Alex Sandro in the summer.