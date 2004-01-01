Transfer rumours: De Jong happy at Barcelona; Ronaldo would consider Atletico

Frenkie de Jong is happy to stay at Barcelona this summer, but should he have to leave the midfielder would prefer to join Bayern Munich or Chelsea over Manchester United.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who is also a target for Barca, as Thomas Tuchel looks to further strengthen his defence. A medical has been scheduled for the next 48 hours.

Chelsea are also interested in RB Leipzig youngster Josko Gvardiol, who has been identified as their primary target to replace club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be open to joining Atletico Madrid due to the Champions League football they could offer. He is not concerned about his salary. Meanwhile, rivals Real Madrid have no interest in re-signing Ronaldo this summer.

Man Utd retain an interest in Ajax's Antony, despite having their advances rebuffed by the Eredivisie champions.

Manchester City have made their first approach for wing-back Marc Cucurella, but the Cityzens unhappy with Brighton's high asking price.

Should the Seagulls sell Cucurella, they could move for Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares as his replacement.

Liverpool are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, who they have been linked with in previous transfer windows.

Tottenham have offered Sergio Reguilon to Barcelona on loan and La Blaugrana could be interested if they cannot agree a deal for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who they unsuccessfully pursued in January.

Jesse Lingard has been offered an initial two-year contract by Nottingham Forest, as the Trees look to beat long-term admirers West Ham to the forward's signature.

Forest are also considering a move for Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, who performed well last season despite the Hornets' relegation.

Leicester City have turned down an initial £15m from Monaco for midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League following his arrival last summer.

The Foxes are concerned about their finances and will need to sell before they bring any players in. As a result, they are considering parting ways with James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho or Timothy Castagne.

Rangers are weighing up a move for Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, having already signed Ben Davies to boost their backline this summer.

Newcastle have made an £18m bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, who could become the latest high-profile Whites player to depart this summer.

West Ham and Everton are competing with several European clubs for the signing of Adnan Januzaj, who is currently out of contract.

The Hammers are also interested in Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, but Crystal Palace are in the race too.