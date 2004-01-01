Transfer rumours: De Jong travels to England; Liverpool consider Caicedo bid

Cristiano Ronaldo remains heavily linked with a Manchester United exit, with Napoli being billed as a potential destination.

Frenkie de Jong has travelled to England in the final days of the transfer window, sparking renewed speculation amid ongoing Manchester United, Chelsea and even Liverpool rumours. But the trip to London is thought to be a personal sightseeing mini-break and no more.

In their hunt for a midfielder, Liverpool are thinking through a possible£42m offer for Brighton talent Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea are still hoping to complete additional deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon in the final days of the transfer window once Wesley Fofana is signed. The Leicester centre-back is doing a medical in the United States.

Arsenal have been offered Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio but could instead explore a possible move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring N’Golo Kante, who will turn 32 this season and has entered the final year of his Chelsea contract.

Tottenham have been linked with a surprise loan move for Leeds winger Daniel James.

Manchester United have turned down interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace in Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The out of favour right-back has also been bizarrely linked with Barcelona in some sort of swap deal for Sergino Dest.

Ajax are considering Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey and Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos after growing frustrated with Chelsea in their pursuit of Hakim Ziyech. A potential deal for Ziyech would be a loan with Chelsea paying a considerable chunk of his wages.

Juventus are targeting Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, but could turn to Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz if that approach fails.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Lucas Paqueta's move to West Ham, Chelsea's plans to sign Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Arsen Zakharyan and the latest from Old Trafford. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Leicester are in talks with Schalke over a deal to sign Morocco midfielder Amine Harit.

Southampton have had a bid worth £21m rejected for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who had been a target for Manchester United and was also previously linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are linked with Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is midway through a two-year loan at AC Milan and hasn’t played for the Blues since 2018.

Crystal Palace have offered £27m for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who was one of the stars of 2021/22 during his loan at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin could yet rejoin Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan.

Aston Villa or Wolves could offer veteran West Ham defender Craig Dawson a new challenge. Wolves have also rejected a bid from Everton for Belgium international Leander Dendoncker.

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg is on course to join Schalke on loan.

Rangers are showing interest in newly available free agent Ross Barkley.

Related