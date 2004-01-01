Transfer rumours: Depay wants Man Utd reunion; Man City's Bellingham plan

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Memphis Depay would like to rejoin Manchester United for a second stint. His contract is up at the end of the season but Barcelona will hold out for a fee to sell him this month, while Depay and United are both hopeful of allowing an immediate free transfer. (Sport)

Chelsea are continuing talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a possible deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk, but the winger is split over whether to join the Blues instead of Arsenal. (The Sun)

Arsenal don't want to engage with Chelsea in a bidding war for Mudryk and so could re-focus their attentions over the initial loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. Manchester United are also interested in the Portugal forward. (Daily Telegraph)

Pedro Porro has become Tottenham's top target at right-back, though with Sporting CP holding out for his €45m release clause in full, Spurs could wait to make a move until the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are no longer interested in selling Frenkie de Jong and now believe he will be their long-term successor to Sergio Busquets. Manchester United tried to sign the Dutchman in the summer, while Chelsea and Bayern Munich were also interested. (Sport)

Manchester City are prepared to rebuild their midfield around Jude Bellingham as Pep Guardiola's side prepare to battle Real Madrid and Liverpool for his signature. (ESPN)

Another target for Real Madrid is PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, who came through Los Blancos' youth ranks before leaving permanently in 2020 following a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. (Defensa Central)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has called on Leandro Trossard to work harder in training amid links to Chelsea and Newcastle. (SussexLive)

Ajax have placed a €45m price tag on Mohammed Kudus, with Juventus and Manchester United expressing an interest in the versatile Ghanaian. (Calciomercato)

Serie A side Salernitana are in talks with Tottenham over a loan deal for highly-rated midfield Pape Matar Sarr, who has impressed Antonio Conte over the last few months. (Daily Mail)